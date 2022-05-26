Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $526,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,944 shares of company stock worth $1,332,185. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRSH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. 2,795,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

