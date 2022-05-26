Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,944 shares of company stock worth $1,332,185. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

