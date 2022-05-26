freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRTAF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on freenet from €22.00 ($23.40) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on freenet from €27.00 ($28.72) to €27.50 ($29.26) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on freenet to €27.50 ($29.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut freenet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, freenet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. freenet has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.