Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $12.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRHLF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

