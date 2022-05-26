Frax Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $20.85 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 183% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,691.31 or 1.44963437 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 586.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00500844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,417,292,622 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

