Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $31.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of BEN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,949. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.
In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
