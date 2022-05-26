Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $31.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,949. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

