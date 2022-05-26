Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.01. 160,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.85.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

