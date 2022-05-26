Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,895,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,453,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $67.48 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

