Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $298,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,681 shares of company stock worth $1,324,222. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $287.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $211.67 and a one year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

