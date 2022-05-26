Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 193.6% from the April 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $39.40.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.