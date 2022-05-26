Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 227,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

Shares of HLT opened at $135.90 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

