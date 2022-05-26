ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

NYSE FORG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

