Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Up 2,633.3% in May

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 2,633.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDYPY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($195.04) to £138 ($173.65) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($214.04) to £159.90 ($201.21) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11,693.25.

Shares of PDYPY stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

