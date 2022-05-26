FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.45-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.71.

FLT traded up $7.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.37. 366,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.16 and a 200 day moving average of $235.23. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

