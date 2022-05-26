FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.66 and the highest is $3.90. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $15.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.94 to $18.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $5.41 on Friday, reaching $238.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.13 and its 200 day moving average is $235.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.