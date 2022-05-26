First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FGB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,636. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $138,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

