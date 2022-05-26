First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 15th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of FCT stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (Get Rating)
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
