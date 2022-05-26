First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 15th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

