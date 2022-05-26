First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990,421 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 41,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

