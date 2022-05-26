First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.23

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $6.18. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 83,979 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FPL)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
