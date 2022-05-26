First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 376,709 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $51.99.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

