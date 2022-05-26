First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for 5.2% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.04% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

FCTR stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,418. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49.

