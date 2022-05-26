First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Raised by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.8% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $51.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

