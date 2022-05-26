First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.
Shares of FPF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.43. 3,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,009. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.