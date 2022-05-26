First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of FPF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.43. 3,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,009. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

