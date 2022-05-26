First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Down 78.9% in May

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the April 30th total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,444,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 47.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $29.52. 2,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,541. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

