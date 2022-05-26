First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading Up 2.9%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 974,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,247,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,723,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after buying an additional 2,459,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,134,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 878,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 702,942 shares during the last quarter.

