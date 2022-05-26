First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 1,493.3% in May

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 1,493.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $21.09. 8,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.