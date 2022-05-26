First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,108 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,049,000 after buying an additional 84,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 240,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,458,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

FRC stock opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.79. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $136.31 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

