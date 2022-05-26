First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Announces $0.16 Dividend

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
OTCMKTS:FBPI opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $24.96.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile (Get Rating)
