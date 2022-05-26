First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) COO Christopher Michael Leavell Sells 39,206 Shares

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First American Financial stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

