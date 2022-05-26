Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.