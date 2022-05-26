FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) Shares Sold by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP lessened its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period.

Shares of FSRXU stock remained flat at $$9.80 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

