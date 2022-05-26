Financial Contrast: Invacare (NYSE:IVC) vs. Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Invacare and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -6.35% -15.20% -3.84% Alpha Pro Tech 7.22% 7.26% 6.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Invacare and Alpha Pro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invacare currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 910.70%. Given Invacare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Risk and Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invacare and Alpha Pro Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million 0.03 -$45.56 million ($1.60) -0.53 Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.85 $6.76 million $0.35 12.91

Alpha Pro Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Invacare on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare (Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand. It also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe patient handling products under the Birdie, Evo, and ISA brands; residential and institutional care beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Platinum and Perfecto2 brands; portable oxygen concentrators under the Platinum brand; and Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems. Further, it provides repair, equipment rentals, and external contracting services, as well as distributes heart rate monitors, thermometers, and nebulizers; and portable ramps. The company sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, dealers, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

About Alpha Pro Tech (Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

