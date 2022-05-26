Fifth Lane Capital LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned 0.22% of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEAC. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,875,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,875,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,300,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,719,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,360,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MEAC stock remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.