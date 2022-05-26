Fifth Lane Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,189 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,982. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $959,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,161,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,985. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

