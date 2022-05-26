Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New $198,000 Investment in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Oxus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000.

NASDAQ OXUS remained flat at $$9.95 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,845. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

