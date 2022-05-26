Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $446,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 14,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

