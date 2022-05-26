Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $403,000 in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1 stock remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,813. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. GigInternational1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

