Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $303,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.