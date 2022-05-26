Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $244,000 in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REVH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.39.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

