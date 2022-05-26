Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $100,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.49. 32,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,735. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

