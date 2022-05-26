Fifth Lane Capital LP Acquires New Position in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.40% of Nova Vision Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

Nova Vision Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Thursday. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the proptech, fintech, consumertech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.