Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Trading Down 5.3%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. 23,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 47,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The firm has a market cap of C$61.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.60.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

