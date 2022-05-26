Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 455 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,226,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856,497 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602 in the last ninety days.

Shares of BAM opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

