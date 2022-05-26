Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 215 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.30 and a 1 year high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

