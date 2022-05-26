Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,903 shares of company stock worth $6,676,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $111.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

