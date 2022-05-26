Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.43. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

