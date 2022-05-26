Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $808,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,970 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Raymond James cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cross Research cut their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.05.

VMW stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

