Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

