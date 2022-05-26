Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

DLB opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

