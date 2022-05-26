Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

XYL opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.24. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

